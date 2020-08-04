T.N.’s stand on language policy might lead to other States boycotting Tamil: Murugan

State BJP president L. Murugan on Tuesday said Tamil Nadu’s rejection of the three-language formula might dissuade students of other States from learning Tamil as one of their languages.

Mr. Murugan said political parties in the State were making false claims about Sanskrit or Hindi imposition under the NEP.

“The policy does not make it mandatory to learn Hindi or Sanskrit. Now that a conducive environment for learning has been created under the policy, children will be keen to learn more languages. Already CBSE, matriculation (private) schools in the State teach various languages to the students. This means that students in government schools are only losing out on learning more languages,” he contended.

Mr. Murugan said politics should not come in the way of students’ interests. “When students from Tamil Nadu get an opportunity to learn an additional Indian language whether it is Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, doubts arise that with the State boycotting a third language, whether we are also leading to a situation where students from other States boycott learning Tamil,” he said.