T.N.’s solar energy generation, consumption hits new high

Tamil Nadu’s solar energy generation and consumption reached a new high on Thursday.

Solar energy generation touched 6,090 MW, surpassing the previous high of 5,985 MW achieved on September 7, and solar energy consumption reached 45.47 million units, surpassing the previous record of 43.70 million units achieved on September 2, according to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).

Tamil Nadu has an installed solar energy capacity of over 7,800 MW. So far in September this year, the cumulative solar generation in the State stood at 521.73 million units.

Peak power

The State’s current peak power demand is around 18,115 MW, and the daily consumption, about 400 million units. So far in 2024-25, the maximum power demand of 20,830 MW, and the maximum daily consumption of 454.320 million units were met on May 2 and April 30 respectively.

