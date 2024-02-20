T.N.’s seat of power: never-ending talk of shifting Assembly-Secretariat complex

February 20, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

The 102-year-old Tamil Nadu legislature has been holding its sittings at Fort St George, a prominent vestige of the colonial era, for most of these years. The Fort has also been the prime seat of power of the State government. Yet, the idea of shifting the Assembly-Secretariat complex to different places caught the attention of the authorities at different points of time.

More than 40 years ago, the authorities had spotted the inadequacy of Fort St. George in accommodating the requirements of a growing welfarist government, which has been co-existing with the legislature. In May 1983, the then AIADMK government, headed by M.G. Ramachandran, issued an order to raise a structure that would house the Secretariat. But this was given up subsequently.

College complex chosen

Nearly 20 years later, MGR’s successor, Jayalalithaa, suddenly floated the idea of building an Administrative City near Mamallapuram on the outskirts of the city, as she told the Assembly in May 2002 that the present Secretariat complex was not sufficient. She also pointed out that one-third of the area was taken up by the defence forces (which, along with the Archaeological Survey of India, hold control of the complex). Even as her government pursued this idea, she announced, a year later, that the 30-acre Queen Mary’s College complex would be the site for the Secretariat.

Intervening in the debate on grants for the Education Department (which combined School and Higher Education Departments then) in April 2003, the then Chief Minister described the Secretariat complex as “unfit for human habitation” and found fault with the 10-storey Namakkal Kavignar Malligai, which, she said, was conceived with a narrow vision, of only providing office space. She then compared the Fort complex with the Secretariat complexes in other States such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujarat, where, Jayalalithaa said, several facilities, such as an Assembly complex, a conference hall, and a guest house, had been established. Jayalalithaa went to the extent of saying that the new Secretariat complex, opposite the Marina beach, would be an “exquisite mix of the facade of the Vidhan Soudha [in Bengaluru] and modern interiors of the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.”

Heritage lovers up in arms

Legal and political controversies marred the proposed project as students of the college were opposed to the government’s plan to demolish buildings of their institution. Heritage lovers and educationists, too, were against the idea of raising a new Secretariat complex at the site that was accommodating the college. At one stage, M.K. Stalin, an Opposition MLA then and Chief Minister now, lent his support to the agitating students, leading to his arrest.

In September that year, the AIADMK government abandoned the proposal and turned to an area of about 43 acres at Kotturpuram where institutions of higher studies such as the Anna University and the Madras School of Economics had been functioning.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority was asked by the government to select the architect and the builder and mobilise an estimated ₹300 crore for the complex that would include the Assembly.

The drubbing that the AIADMK faced in the 2004 Lok Sabha election forced Jayalalithaa to give up the Kotturpuram project too. However, the idea of shifting the Assembly-Secretariat did not go away. When DMK leader M. Karunanidhi became the Chief Minister for the fifth time in May 2006, he chose the Omandurar Government Estate. Two years later, he laid the foundation for the Assembly-Secretariat complex, which would be spread over 1.2 lakh square metres in two blocks.

New complex declared open

In March 2010, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared open the new complex on the Government Estate. This time, it was Jayalalithaa who not only opposed the new Assembly-Secretariat but also declared that in the event of her return to power, Fort St. George would again become the seat of power. This was what happened, following her becoming Chief Minister once again in May 2011. Since then, the Fort has been housing the Assembly and the Secretariat. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21, sittings of the Assembly were held at the newly built Kalaivanar Arangam.

Speculation scotched

However, the talk of the shift, or the demand for the shift, has not died down. A few months after the inauguration of the 1,000-bed Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital came the demand from an association of the State government staff for relocating the Secretariat to the Government Estate. The speculation on shifting the Omandurar multi-speciality hospital to Guindy also started. Eventually, it was left to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to lay the talk to rest and clarify that the Omandurar hospital would not be shifted and the Secretariat complex would remain at the Fort.

