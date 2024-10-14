T.N.’s power demand jumped 6.2% in first half of 2024-25

Tamil Nadu’s power demand increased 6.2% to 68,967 million units (MU) in the first half of the financial year 2024-25, from 64,958 MU in the same period last year, data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), under the Union Power Ministry, have revealed.

During the April-September period in 2024, the State saw a peak power demand of 20,784 MW as against 19,045 MW in the comparable period last year.

Tamil Nadu has the highest power demand in the southern region. The State has the highest number of factories, accounting for 15.66% of the total number of factories in India (2,53,334). During summer this year, the State’s power demand hit a new record, touching an all-time-high of 20,830 MW on May 2. The daily consumption hit a new high of 454.32 MU on April 30.

High demand

After May 2024, the State’s power demand continued to be high. The peak power demand was 18,498 MW and 18,197 MW respectively in June and July 2024. In August, it eased to 17,843 MW, and in September, it increased to 19,176 MW. The power demand is expected to be higher in October owing to the festive season.

The State Energy Department had recently said there was no gap between the demand and supply of electricity, and that smooth supply of power had been ensured across the State. All precautionary measures had been taken ahead of the northeast monsoon, it had said.

Tamil Nadu’s total installed power capacity was 41,126.68 MW, as on September 30, 2024, according to the CEA data.

The coal-fired power capacity stood at 12,771.99 MW. Of this, 4,320 MW was from the State sector; 5,426.67 MW from private sector; and 3,025.32 MW from the Central sector. Tamil Nadu’s lignite-based thermal capacity stood at 1,959.16 MW, with a contribution of 1,709.16 MW from the Central sector and 250 MW from the private sector. Gas-based power plants’ capacity was 1,027.18 MW — 524.08 MW from the State Sector and 503.10 MW from the private sector.

The private sector accounted for diesel-based power capacity of 211.70 MW, and 1,448 MW of nuclear power capacity came from the Central sector.

The State’s renewable energy installed capacity stood at 23,708.65 MW, of which 2,178.20 MW was large hydro projects; 11,042.44 MW, wind power; and 9,270.20 MW, solar power. Biomass, and co-generation bagasse power plants, among others, accounted for the rest.