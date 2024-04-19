T.N’s peak power demand, daily consumption hit a new high

April 19, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand and daily consumption recorded another new high on April 18.

The State’s peak power demand reached 20,341 MW and daily consumption touched 448.21 million units respectively on April 18, Tangedco said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). This has surpassed the previous high peak demand of 20,125 MW on April 8 and daily consumption record of 442.74 million units on April 17 respectively. The State power utility said it had successfully met the demand and ensured smooth supply throughout.

Tamil Nadu has the highest power demand among southern States. In the 2023 summer period, the State logged an all-time high peak demand of 19,387 MW on April 20. On the same day, an all-time high daily consumption of 423.785 million units was also recorded.

In the 2024 summer period, the power demand has been continuously reaching new highs, amid the intense heatwave conditions, general elections and the ongoing IPL season. On March 22, the peak power demand stood at 19,409 MW, surpassing the previous year’s record. Later, new records were made on April 3 (19,413 MW); April 4 (19,455 MW); April 5 (19,580 MW); only to be breached on April 8 when the demand touched 20,000 MW.

Prior to April 18, new daily power consumption records were made on March 29 with 426.44 million units; April 2 with 430.13 million units; on April 3 with 435.85 million units; April 4 with 440.89 million units and April 5 with 441.18 million units.