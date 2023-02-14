T.N.’s new e-vehicles policy provides for fresh incentives 

February 14, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicles Policy, 2023, released by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday, provides for a capital subsidy for public and private charging stations and battery swapping stations. It lists special demand-side incentives for retrofitting and re-manufacture.

In its latest policy, the government said it shall develop a road map to electrify public and institutional fleets operating in the State in phases. “The State shall endeavour to increase the share of electric buses to 30% of the fleet [operated by State Transport Undertakings] by 2030.”

The policy contends that the rapidly changing dynamics of the electric vehicle sector required an agile policy approach and periodic revisions. It sought to address sectoral challenges through interventions across the supply, demand, and ecosystem segments. While the 2019 policy provided for waiver of road tax, registration charges and permit fees till December 31, 2022, the latest policy extends them by three years and further provides for special demand- side incentives till March 31, 2026. However, these incentives would be applicable to vehicles manufactured, sold and registered in Tamil Nadu.

The new policy provides for 25% of the capital subsidy on the cost of equipment and machinery for 200 public fast charging stations (up to ₹10 lakh), 500 public slow charging stations (up to ₹1 lakh) and private fast charging stations (up to ₹10 lakh). It also provides for 25% of the capital subsidy on the cost of equipment and machinery for 200 battery-swapping stations (up to ₹2 lakh).

According to the policy, fast charging stations have a minimum active load of 50 kW with one or more DC fast chargers, while low charging stations are those with no DC fast chargers. Each public fast/slow charging station would have at least three chargers, while private charging stations are those used by vehicles belonging to commercial fleet operators.

“Projects will be provided an employment incentive in the form of the reimbursement of the employer’s contribution to the EPF for all new jobs created during the policy period. This incentive shall be paid for a period of one year and shall not exceed ₹48,000 per employee for residents of Tamil Nadu,” according to the policy. As on April 30, 2022, over 1.15 lakh EVs have been registered in Tamil Nadu, of which 93% were non-commercial vehicles. A copy of the policy can be accessed in The Hindu portal: https://bit.ly/3YtKajj