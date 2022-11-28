T.N.’s net borrowings dip 30.3% as of September in Fiscal year 2022-23

November 28, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s net market borrowings (after adjusting for repayments) have been down by about 30.3% (₹24,403 crore) till September in FY 2022-23, from ₹35,000 crore in the same period last year, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Tamil Nadu borrows from the market through the issue of bonds known as State Development Loans (SDLs). The State’s gross borrowings were ₹33,000 crore till September compared with ₹39,000 crore last year. The lower borrowings reflect the improved financial performance of Tamil Nadu in the first half of 2022-23.

As per the provisional figures of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), Tamil Nadu’s total revenue receipts stood at about ₹1.12 lakh crore in the first half of 2022-23, up from ₹85,209.74 crore last year.

Total revenue receipts include State’s Own Tax Revenue, State’s share of Union Taxes, Other Taxes and Duties, Non-Tax revenue and Grants-in-aid and Contributions. The State’s Own Tax Revenue increased by 36.4% to about ₹68,638 crore in the first half of 2022-23 from ₹50,324 crore last year. The State’s share of Union Taxes also increased to ₹15,341.34 crore in the first half of 2022-23 from ₹10,611.38 crore last year.

As on September 30, 2022, Tamil Nadu’s fiscal deficit stood at ₹18,726.32 crore and the revenue deficit at ₹4,184.10 crore.

According to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, Maharashtra and Odisha have witnessed fiscal surpluses in the first half of fiscal 2023. Some large states like Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have posted very small deficits (less than 30% of budgeted estimates), while Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have already breached their full-year targets in the first half of 2023, it said.

In fiscal 2022, Tamil Nadu’s net market borrowings were ₹72,500 crore. For 2022-23, the State has budgeted net borrowings of ₹90,116.52 crore, excluding a ₹6,500-crore loan from the Government of India towards a shortfall in the GST compensation.

According to ratings firm ICRA, in November, there has been a trend of lower than indicated SDL issuance by States. This suggests a comfortable cash flow position of States following the release of two instalments of tax devolution to the State governments by the Centre on November 10, it said.