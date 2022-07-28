Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu even has a temple for chess: Modi

Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 28, 2022 23:14 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 23:18 IST

During the inauguration of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined Tamil Nadu’s long association with chess and referred to the Sathuranga Vallabhanathar temple near Needamangalam.

The Hindu published an article on the temple recently.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Modi also invited the visiting chess players and delegates to visit Chennai, Mamallapuram and other areas to discover the many temples of Tamil Nadu. He said Tamil Nadu had a vibrant culture, and Tamil was the oldest language in the world.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Read The Hindu article here: shorturl.at/ceHJZ

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
sport
politics
Read more...