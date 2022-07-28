Tamil Nadu even has a temple for chess: Modi
During the inauguration of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined Tamil Nadu’s long association with chess and referred to the Sathuranga Vallabhanathar temple near Needamangalam.
The Hindu published an article on the temple recently.
Mr. Modi also invited the visiting chess players and delegates to visit Chennai, Mamallapuram and other areas to discover the many temples of Tamil Nadu. He said Tamil Nadu had a vibrant culture, and Tamil was the oldest language in the world.
Read The Hindu article here: shorturl.at/ceHJZ
