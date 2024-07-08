GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N.’s Idol Wing CID seizes six antiques worth ₹22 crore in Thanjavur 

Police said the men found with the idols claimed they had found them while digging in a village in Mayiladuthurai district during the construction of a house; police are now trying to determine the provenance of the idols

Updated - July 08, 2024 03:14 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 02:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman
Idols of Tripuranthakar, Veenadhara Dakshinamurthy, Rishabhadeva, and three others of Amman/ Devi were seized

Idols of Tripuranthakar, Veenadhara Dakshinamurthy, Rishabhadeva, and three others of Amman/ Devi were seized | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Idol Wing CID of the Tamil Nadu police has seized six antique idols worth an estimated ₹22 crore, from illegal dealers in Thanjavur district. 

Director-General of Police, Idol Wing CID, Shailesh Kumar Yadav told The Hindu, “An investigation is being carried out to find out which temples these idols originated from, to trace the ownership of idols and the involvement of other culprits, if any.” 

Following the receipt of information on the smuggling of idols to foreign countries, 13 teams were formed, headed by range inspectors, to conduct searches in various locations of the State.

The special team in Tiruchi succeeded in intercepting a car at the bus stop near Periyar Samathuvapuram in Thanjavur on the Thanjavur-Tiruchi National Highway on the evening of Saturday, July 6, 2024. On searching the vehicle, police uncovered gunny bags and found metal idols of Hindu deities: Tripuranthakar, Veenadhara Dakshinamurthy, Krishna Rajamannar, and three others of Amman/ Devi. 

The Idol Wing of the Tamil Nadu police has been retrieving stolen idols since the 1980s

The car driver was identified as G. Rajesh Kannan, 42, of  Konganapuram, Salem, and his accomplices as V. Laxmanan, 64, of Korukkai village, Mayiladuthurai district and his son in law S. Thirumurugan, 39. 

Police said that during an interrogation, Laxmanan admitted that while digging at Korukkai village, Mayiladuthurai five years ago for the construction of a house, he unearthed six idols at the site. He did not inform government authorities, and hid them in his house and passed on the information to Rajesh Kannan who subsequently came to Korukkai village along with Tirumurugan, and saw the idols. The three conspired to sell these antique idols at the right time to a buyer abroad for a good price, said police. 

Recently, after Rajesh Kannan reportedly found a buyer, he and Thirumurugan went to Laxmanan’s house and all six idols were loaded in the car. The trio was proceeding to Chennai via Tiruchi to sell the idols when they were caught.

Mr. Yadav said: “The special team of Idol Wing CID, Tiruchi, enquired about the provenance of the idols with the trio But, they failed to give us any detail of ownership. Hence, the special team seized the idols.”  

A case was registered by police under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / crime, law and justice / police

