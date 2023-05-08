T.N.’s fiscal deficit reduced by half since DMK assumed office, says Finance Minister

May 08, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST

The various schemes were rolled out and implemented by the State government, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, over the past two years, have been on the basis of ‘Ellorukkum ellam’ (everything for everyone),” said T.N. Minister for Finance, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, on Monday.

Mr. Rajan was addressing an event held in Madurai to mark the completion of two years of the DMK regime in the State.

The Minister distributed government welfare assistance to 342 beneficiaries at a total cost of ₹2.62 crore on behalf of various government departments, stated a press release.

“The schemes implemented are aimed at upholding the principles of social justice, equality and equal opportunities for all. These schemes, blended with humanity and effective implementation of the same, are symbols of a successful government, and the Stalin-led government is no different,” he said.

The Minister noted that when Mr. Stalin assumed office, the government had a financial deficit (the shortfall between the government’s total earnings and expenditure) of about ₹65,000 crore. “Due to several measures taken up over the past two years, the fiscal deficit has been reduced to ₹30,000 crore at present. Efficient steps will be taken to reduce it further,” said Mr. Rajan.

The Minister said that new schemes worth about ₹1 lakh crore have been implemented across the State at present, in addition to allocating adequate funds for various schemes already under implementation. “This is proof of the commendable performance of the State government,” he added.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Assistant Collector (Training) Divyanshu Nigam and others were present.