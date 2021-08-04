Tamil Nadu

TN’s first paperless budget to be presented on August 13

The Tamil Nadu Assembly will witness its first ever paperless budget session, with the State Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan set to present the revised budget for 2020-21.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has convened the Assembly on August 13, when the revised budget will be tabled. In February this year, the then Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam presented the interim budget for the year ahead of the State Assembly elections.

This will be the State’s first e-budget. The full session with the demand for grants of all the departments too, will be paperless.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rajan is likely to release a white paper on the State Finances on August 9.


