T.N.’s first jallikattu to be held in Thatchankurichi in Pudukottai district on January 6

January 01, 2024 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Thatchankurichi village in Pudukottai district is getting ready to host Tamil Nadu’s first jallikattu of 2024. The State government issued an order recently, permitting the village to conduct a jallikattu on January 6. This will be the first jallikattu to be organised ahead of the Pongal festivities.

It has been the customary practice on the part of the village residents of Thatchankurichi to organise a jallikattu in connection with the dawn of the New Year. Preparatory work has already commenced in Thatchankurichi to hold the jallikattu in the wake of the State government’s nod. The arena is being readied and a dais is being erected as part of the arrangements. The vaadivaasal through which the bulls will be released is also being readied.

Funds have been mobilised through members of the Ilaya Narpani Mandram to host the jallikattu, said a member of the committee that is organising the event. Bulls from Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Madurai, Theni and Sivanganga districts are expected for the event.

Guidelines to be strictly followed

Official sources said a preliminary meeting had been convened by the Pudukottai district administration with the organisers of the jallikattu a few days ago, to spell out the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and the guidelines are to be strictly adhered to while conducting the event.

The need to install double barricades to prevent onlookers from entering the arena, a stage for VIPs to watch the event, a collection point, screening of bulls brought for the jallikattu, medical examinations of the participating tamers and other regulations were put forth to the organisers during the preliminary meeting.

Sources said tokens would be issued online and a physical inspection of the venue would be conducted by a team of officials ahead of the event. A stability certificate would also be obtained from the Public Works Department. Animal Husbandry teams would be deployed at the venue to screen the bulls and Health Department teams will examine the health condition of every participating tamer. A posse of police personnel will be deployed for bandobust in Thatchankurichi to maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Sources further said petitions seeking permission to conduct jallikattu events had come in from Vannanviduthi, Vadamalappur, Mukkanipatti, K. Rayavaram and Kulamangalam villages falling under the Pudukottai sub division limits.