T.N.’s first Aadhaar Seva Kendra set up in Chennai

The first Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) in Tamil Nadu has become operational in Koyambedu in Chennai. The ASK is set up by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to extend Aadhaar-related services to the general public.

With a capacity to handle 1,000 requests a day, the ASK would charge ₹50 for updates in Aadhaar details and in case of fresh enrolment, it is free of cost. Except for Tuesday, ASK functions through the week between 9.30 a.m. and 6 p.m. The ASK is functioning from Ten Square Mall on Jawaharlal Nehru Road in Koyambedu.

By using the link https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/bookappointment.aspx, citizens could either make fresh enrolments or update details in the existing Aadhaar entries online. Through an OTP sent to the mobile number, prior appointments could be made.

A citizen gets a token for their Aadhaar-related work and then moves to a ‘verifier’ for document checking. Once the verification is completed, the resident moves to ‘cash counter’ for payment of ₹50 (charges for Aadhaar update, if required) and is then assigned an ‘operator counter’ from the 16 operator work stations, according to the UIDAI.

The UIDAI has plans to set up a total of 114 ASK in 53 cities across the country.