April 03, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Electricity, Finance and Human Resources Management Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the State’s energy consumption had reached a new peak of 430.13 million units on Tuesday. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said the power supply had been smooth and arrangements had been made to meet any further increase in consumption. The previous high of 426.44 million units was reached on March 29.

