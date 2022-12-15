T.N.’s education policy committee to meet with 200 experts for two months, work to prepare vision document

December 15, 2022 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Members of a high-level committee set up by the Tamil Nadu government to formulate the State Education Policy, have identified around 200 experts and will be interacting with them over the course of the next few months.

From Anganwadis to teacher training, inclusive education to postgraduate courses, these experts have been identified across several areas with regard to education. The committee members will interact with these experts in what has been envisioned as a continuous process for two months. “Following this, the members will sit together for a discussion based on the issues raised and recommendations shared,” said Justice D. Murugesan, chairperson of the committee to The Hindu.

Justice Murugesan said that problem statements would be prepared, discussed in detail by the members, and that this would ultimately lead to the preparation of a vision document towards formulating the policy.

“We have so far received around 2,000 representations via email and an equal number through post as well. The committee members have covered nearly all the districts, which we have divided into 8 zones, and have heard the views of parents, teachers, children, NGOs and other stakeholders,” he said.

‘Stakeholders want education in State List’

From their interactions with stakeholders so far, he said that many have asked for education to be brought into the State List, and for emphasis on Tamil as the medium of instruction at least till class 10.

Since the committee was announced, the members have been meeting stakeholders across the State, and receiving recommendations. Over the last few days, members have met with representatives from private school managements, as well as PG teachers associations, and representatives from technical education.

Aruna Rathnam, a member of the committe, and former UNICEF education specialist said that from among their stakeholder interactions, children have been very articulate and vocal about their views and recommendations.

“They expect an overhaul in teaching methodologies -- from the kindergarten level, they are keen on ‘learning by doing’, and spoke to us about how they are often unable to retain concepts and sustain interest in classes. Many children were also clear that they don’t want teaching or learning to happen solely with exams in mind,” she said.

Speaking about the committee engaging with stakeholders across districts, Ms. Rathnam said that they were keen on hearing voices that might usually be ignored or missed. “NGOs helped us connect with stakeholders in some palces, and we were also asked to attend a Gram Sabha meeting in October to interact with children and parents in a village. We spoke to children through children’s parliament sessions at Sathyamangalam, and Kannagi Nagar in Chennai, and also had Zoom meetings with children who are office-bearers for organisations working with child rights,” she said.