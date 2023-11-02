TN’s disaster management authority releases telephone directory

November 02, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran released a telephone directory containing contact details of various authorities and stakeholders who could be contacted in case of disasters and emergency situations.

Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency has updated and brought out this directory for better connectivity and dissemination of information.

The directory captures the landline, satellite telephone and mobile numbers of officers and their e-mail addresses.

Click here to read/download the full document

