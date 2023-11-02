ADVERTISEMENT

TN’s disaster management authority releases telephone directory

November 02, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency has updated and brought out this directory.

The Hindu Bureau

 Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran released a telephone directory containing contact details of various authorities and stakeholders who could be contacted in case of disasters and emergency situations.

Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency has updated and brought out this directory for better connectivity and dissemination of information.

The directory captures the landline, satellite telephone and mobile numbers of officers and their e-mail addresses. 

Click here to read/download the full document

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US