Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark

File Image

CHENNAI

16 May 2020 00:06 IST

Chennai reports 309 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu’s tally of COVID-19 cases breached the 10,000-mark on Friday with 434 persons testing positive for the disease.

Also read: Colleges will be reopened only after Tamil Nadu is COVID-19 free, says Minister

The total number of cases now stands at 10,108*. Chennai reported 309 cases, taking its tally to 5,946.

Advertising

Advertising

Among the 434 cases were 49 persons who had returned to Tamil Nadu from other States and abroad. In fact, the day also saw the total number of samples tested surpass the three lakh-mark.

State Helpline numbers | State-wise tracker | A map of confirmed cases in India

Five persons, including two men in their 30s, died in Chennai and Thoothukudi.

A total of 359 persons walked out of hospitals across the State. A total of 2,599 persons have been discharged so far.

A 32-year-old man, a resident of Chennai, suffering from chronic kidney disease and systemic hypertension, was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on May 12. He died on Thursday due to acute pulmonary edema with metabolic acidosis and respiratory failure. A 34-year-old man, who had systemic hypertension, was admitted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital and died on Friday due to ascending polyneuritis and respiratory failure.

Also read: Coronavirus | Citing COVID-19 spike, TN CM urges PM not to resume air, rail services till May 31

A 53-year-old woman from Chennai was admitted to RGGGH on May 5. She was suffering from coronary heart disease, diabetes and chronic kidney disease. She died on Thursday due to chronic kidney disease and respiratory failure. A 57-year-old resident of Chennai died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, on Friday due to acute respiratory distress and bilateral pneumonia/respiratory failure, while a 61-year-old man with diabetes, coronary heart disease and systemic hypertension died at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Friday due to metabolic encephalopathy. With this, the State has a total of 71 deaths of persons who tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases stood at 7,435, while 4,598 individuals with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 were admitted to isolation wards.

Among the new patients were three one-month-old babies in Chennai. A total of 28 children aged 0 to 12 and 38 persons aged above 60 have tested positive.

Apart from Chennai, the new cases were reported in 12 districts. The cases continued to increase in Chennai’s neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu. With 21 new cases, the total case count in Tiruvallur climbed to 516, while it was 450 in Chengalpattu that reported 20 new cases.

There were 11 cases in Kancheepuram, six each in Madurai and Theni, three each in Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai, two in Perambalur and one each in Dindigul, Tenkasi, Thanjavur and Virudhunagar.

A total of 40 persons, who returned to various parts of the State from Maharashtra, have tested positive. This included 22 persons in Tirunelveli, 10 in Thoothukudi, five in Madurai, and one each in Dindigul, Tenkasi and Tiruvannamalai. Two persons who returned from Gujarat have tested positive in Ranipet, while one person, who returned from Karnataka, has tested positive in Virudhunagar.

Apart from them, six persons who returned from Maldives tested positive in Kanniyakumari, Chennai and Pudukottai.

A total of 1,461 persons had reached Chennai and Tiruchi airports in repatriation flights. Of them, 1,275 were screened for COVID-19. Apart from the previous nine positive cases, no other passenger has tested positive for the infection till now. A total of 186 samples are under process.

With 11,672 samples tested, the total number of samples tested in the State increased to 3,03,104. Testing of 951 samples was under process.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)