T.N.’s class 12 government school students instructed to create email IDs

January 07, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has instructed class 12 students across government schools in Tamil Nadu to mandatorily create email IDs.

Around 8 lakh Students of class 12 will be writing their board exams this March, and a circular from the Samagra Shiksha said that having an email ID would help them in their college application process, registering for programmes and courses, and for the Naan Mudhalvan scheme as well.

Class teachers have been asked to help students create an email ID , and this will be done from January 9 to 12 using the Hi-Tech lab facilities across these schools. The School Education Department has also shared a video tutorial for the same.

Students will also be made aware about how to log into their email, how to send and receive emails, as well as password privacy.