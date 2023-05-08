T.N.’s Class 12 board exam results declared; marginal increase in pass percentage this year

May 08, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - CHENNAI

In a marginal increase from last year, 94.03% students who took up the Class 12 board exams in Tamil Nadu have cleared them. In 2022, 93.80% students passed the exams.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced the results, and said that Virudhunagar at 97.85%, Tiruppur with 97.79%, and Perambalur at 97.59% districts are the districts with the highest pass percentages.

A total of 8.03 lakh candidates from across the State had appeared for the exams.

ADVERTISEMENT

While 96.38% of girls cleared the exams, 91.45% of boys passed. Of the 7,533 schools, a total of 2,767 private schools and 326 government schools recorded a 100% pass percentage.

Of the 4,398 candidates with disabilities who wrote the exam, 3,923 of them cleared the exams. A total of 90 prison inmates wrote the exams, and 79 cleared them.

As many as 32,501 students who took up the exams this year scored a centum in at least one subject.

“On May 17, Class 11 results are sheduled to be declared and on May 19, Class 10 results are scheduled. We are discussing if we should declare both on the same day and will announce our decision on this shortly, “ the Minister said.

Results have been sent via SMS to students, and can be accessed online at http://tnresults.nic.in and http://dge2.tn.nic.in. From May 12 onwards, students will be able to procure temporary marksheets.