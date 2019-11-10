TNRERA directs builder to register residential project

The Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) has directed developer Akshaya Pvt Ltd to register its residential project in Kancheepuram district after a home buyer complained that the project is structurally incomplete, even though it has got completion certificate from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP).

The buyer also complained about delay in delivery of the project for over three years.

Agreement signed

In his petition, C. Saravanan said he had booked an apartment in Akshaya’s project titled ‘Today’ in Thaiyur “B” village, Chengalpattu Taluk, Kancheepuram district, and signed a sale and construction agreement on June 25, 2014.

The project was launched in November 2012 and consists of 4 blocks B,C, D, E and Block-E is for the economically weaker session society consisting of 373 apartments, which has been completed fully in October 2018 and the homebuyers were informed that the apartments were ready for possession.

The remaining blocks B, C, & D comprise 1,239 apartments.

The developer had agreed to deliver and hand over the flat within 42 months from commencing of Bhoomi Pooja (January 18, 2013) i.e. before July 2016 with a grace period of three months. However, the delivery was delayed.

‘Conditions not met’

The developer had agreed to deliver the project by September 2019 and that condition also was not met, according to the petition.

Mr. Saravanan said despite DTCP’s completion certificate, the fact remains that the podium and basement car park connecting all the blocks is structurally incomplete and he also produced photographic evidence for the same.

Extended deadline

He also alleged that the developer kept on extending the dates of handing over and at least three deadlines have been given and the builder has not stuck to his commitments.

TNRERA noted that structural completion of the project has been defined in the rules in terms of erecting of columns, beams and slabs.

“If this technical definition of structural completion is adopted, the columns, beams and slabs in basement car park and podium should have been erected including the interconnection areas,” it said.

Since the structural work in the basement car park and podium in the inter-connection areas of the common basement car park have not been erected, the project cannot be termed as structurally complete and technically does not qualify to be structurally completed project entitled for exemption from registration under the rules, the Authority said.

To be monitored

TNRERA held that block B, C and D of the project ‘Today’ have to be registered with the authority immediately without prior further loss of time and will continue to be monitored by the authority till these blocks and common amenities are completed in all respects handed over to the allottees.