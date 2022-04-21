TNPSC to set questions in English and Tamil for Child Protection Officers examination

The Hindu had reported on Monday regarding concerns over ‘only English’ question paper

The Hindu had reported on Monday regarding concerns over ‘only English’ question paper

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Wednesday announced that it would be setting question papers in both English and Tamil for the online examination to be conducted for recruiting 16 District Child Protection Officers.

The announcement came, following concerns that the commission had originally announced that the question papers would be set only in English for one of the two parts of the examination, involving 200 questions. The Hindu had reported this on Monday.

Aspirants had also raised concerns over the ‘limited’ number of subjects given in the eligibility criteria and the inability to apply for the job even if an aspirant held a postgraduate degree in the listed subject but an undergraduate degree in another field. TNPSC, however, has not responded to these concerns in its latest announcement.