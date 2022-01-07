Tamil Nadu

TNPSC puts off statistical exam to Jan. 11

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has postponed the competitive examination for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Service to January 11 in view of the lockdown on Sunday.

According to a press release, candidates had requested the TNPSC to change the date of examination from January 9. The same hall ticket will be valid for the examination to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on January 11.

Vacancies to be filled

As many as 30 vacancies of computer-cum-vaccine store keeper in the Public Health and Preventive Medicine Department, 161 vacancies of block health statistician in the Family Welfare Department and two vacancies of statistical assistant in the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department are expected to be filled after the exam.


