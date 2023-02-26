TNPSC Group II and IIA exams delayed at some centres 

February 26, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II & IIA exams were delayed at some centres on Saturday.

The difference in the sequence of arrangement in the attendance sheet order and the question booklet order caused the delay in the distribution of the question booklets to the candidates in the forenoon session, the TNPSC said in a statement.

The issue was resolved and the exams were conducted at all the centres. Additional time was given to candidates in the forenoon session.

Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran called for cancellation of the exams held on Saturday, following the reports of mismatch of registration numbers of candidates.

In a Twitter post, he demanded that the exams be conducted afresh.