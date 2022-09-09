TNPSC Group I preliminary exam postponed

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
September 09, 2022 23:50 IST

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has postponed the preliminary examination for the Group I Services recruitment from October 30, 2022 forenoon to November 19, 2022 forenoon.

A release from TNPSC cited administrative reasons for postponing the examination. The notification for the recruitment was issued by the commission on July 21, 2022. A total of 92 vacancies were mentioned in the notification, which included 18 posts of Deputy Collectors, 26 posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police, 25 posts of Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), 13 posts of Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, seven posts of Assistant Director of Rural Development, and three posts of District Employment Officer.

It said the date for main examination will be announced at the time of declaration of results of preliminary examination.

