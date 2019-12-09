TNPSC Group I Main exam results released; final results on December 31

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the results of the Group I Services Main Examination on Monday. As many as 181 posts such as Deputy Collector and Deputy Superintendent of Police will be filled by direct recruitment after the oral test to be held from December 23 to December 31. A list of 363 successful candidates have been released online on www.tnpsc.gov.in The main written examination was conducted by the TNPSC on July 12, 13 and 14. The final results will be published on December 31. The number of successful women candidates in the main examination is higher that that of men.

Candidates in districts where local polls are scheduled to be held on the day of oral test are requested to inform the TNPSC to change the date.

The candidates have been asked to attend the oral test with all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications. Communication regarding the date and time of oral test will not be sent to the candidates by post. The above details will be made available in the TNPSC website and the candidates will be informed of the above fact only through SMS and email. The candidates whose registered numbers are found on the list have been admitted provisionally to the oral test based on the marks obtained by them in the main written examination and with reference to rule of reservation of appointments.

The admission of candidates to oral test is provisional subject to verification and acceptance of the claim in their online applications pertaining to age, educational qualification, community, differently abled category and persons who studied in Tamil medium. If any of their claims are found to be false or incorrect, their online applications will be rejected, provisional admission to oral test will be cancelled and they will not be admitted to the next stage of selection. The admission of the candidates to the certificate verification is provisional subject to the decision of the TNPSC and subject to the outcome or final orders to be passed by the High Court of Judicature at Madras in the WPs and other cases relating to this recruitment, if any, pending on the files of the High Court, Madras/Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

Candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the oral test have been advised to attend the oral test with all the relevant documents in original without fail. The candidates who fail to produce original documents will not be admitted to the oral test.