TNPSC Group 4 exam curriculum to be finalised within next few days, says Chairman

K. Balachandran said the timetable for the Group 4 exams would be announced in mid-March

K. Balachandran said the timetable for the Group 4 exams would be announced in mid-March

Curriculum for the Group 4 examinations being conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will be finalised within the next few days, TNPSC Chairman K. Balachandran has said.

During an informal chat with the reporters at the Collectorate in Tirunelveli on Tuesday, Mr. Balachandran said the TNPSC, which was taking several steps to streamline the conduct of the exams and the publication of results within a time-frame, was working on framing the syllabus for Group 4 exams. Since the TNPSC would announce the timetable for the Group 4 exams in mid-March, steps were being taken to finalise the syllabus within the next few days so that the candidates could prepare well for the exam with the new curriculum, he said.

To ensure foolproof conduct of the exams and to weed out charges of malpractices, the TNPSC had initiated steps to fit cameras in the vehicles carrying the question papers and the answer scripts after the end of the examination, he said.

“With the system we have put in place, there is no chance of the leaking of question papers at any point,” noted Mr. Balachandran. He also said there would be no extension of the last date of February 28 for linking one’s Aadhaar card number with the TNPSC OTR (One Time Registration) account.

On announcing the dates for various exams being conducted by the TNPSC well in advance, he said the TNPSC had to take into account the dates of the Union Public Service Commission exams before announcing the dates for TNPSC exams.

During his brief stay at the Collectorate, Mr. Balachandran inspected the chest in the District Treasury, where the TNPSC questions would be kept before being sent to the examination centres.