TNPSC follows ‘highly inefficient model’, says Palanivel Thiaga Rajan 

March 27, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Chennai

Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday described as “a highly inefficient model” the examinations conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

Recalling the measures initiated to reform the TNPSC, he referred to a particular incident of conducting an examination for 24 lakh candidates to select 7,000 among them for government jobs, which required an additional ₹45 crore.

“There was a need to print 100 crore papers to conduct tests in 2,400 centres with the help of over 7,000 examiners and invigilators. It is unjustifiable. It is a highly inefficient model. Conducting tests for 24 lakh persons per year to select 7,000 candidates is not suitable for the age of technology. That is why we have taken steps on the advice of the Chief Minister to improve the system,” he said.

Mr. Rajan was responding to the allegation that 700 candidates who wrote examinations in a particular centre were selected for the post of land surveyors, which echoed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

He said there was no connection between what was shared on social media and what he had obtained from the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

He would share whatever details he had in hand and promised to give a detailed reply another day. “When it was brought to my attention, I directed the Secretary of the Human Resource Management to collect details from the TNPSC,” he said responding to a calling attention motion moved by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Tamilaga Vaazhurimai Katchi (TVK) founder Panruti Velmurugan and CPI(M) member Nagai Mali.

Mr. Rajan said the TNPSC was an autonomous organisation and was supposed to act without allowing the direct intervention of the government. The AIADMK members raised objection when Mr. Velumurugan said irregularities crept in after the AIADMK government allowed candidates from other States and even from some countries to participate in the examination conducted by the TNPSC.

“I raised the issue without any motive. But he (Mr.Velumurugan) has unnecessarily levelled allegations. It should not be allowed,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, who is also the Leader of the House, said allegations were not allowed only when questions were being raised.

Mr. Rajan said 29,575 persons wrote examinations for 1,000 surveyor posts. “I know only the name of the centres where they wrote the examinations and not the coaching centres where they were trained,” he said.

“If there are 1,000 vacancies, 3,000 candidates will be invited for counselling. The 700 may be among the 3,000. But certainly not 1,000,” he said.

“I have asked the TNPSC Member-Secretary to give a detailed report. I will give the detailed reply then,” he added.