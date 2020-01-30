TNPSC exam scam: Stalin out for Jayakumar’s scalp

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the malpractice allegations surrounding the Group-IV Services examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

In a statement, he demanded the dismissal of D. Jayakumar, the Minister for Personnel and Administrative Reforms, in order to ensure a free and fair probe.

“At a time when the faith of the youth in the TNPSC has been shattered, the Madras High Court has cancelled the interviews for the Motor Vehicle Inspector posts. This has thoroughly exposed the AIADMK government,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the claim that a record clerk was responsible for the scam was actually a ploy to allow the bigwigs involved in the fraud to escape.

“If a record clerk can commit such a major scam though the answer sheets were sealed, what is the need for a chairman, members and secretary? People think an attempt is being made to protect the power centre,” he said.

He sought to know why Mr. Jayakumar, who remained silent for 25 days, suddenly convened a meeting. “Where was he all these days? Why has he suddenly become the super spokesperson?” he asked.

Stressing the need for restoring faith in the TNPSC, Mr. Stalin said the inquiry should be conducted under the guidance of a sitting judge of the Madras High Court. “Otherwise, the youth wing of the DMK will hold a demonstration,” he added.