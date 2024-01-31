ADVERTISEMENT

TNPSC announces recruitment to fill 6,244 vacancies in Group-IV; OPS, TTV criticise reduction in vacancies

January 31, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Tuesday issued a notification inviting applications to fill 6,244 vacancies in various posts under Group-IV services.

However, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran criticised the TNPSC over the reported reduction in the number of vacancies announced in the Group-IV Services.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam blamed the DMK government for “disappointment among the youth” who were reportedly awaiting many vacancies under Group-IV Services. “The announcement will affect various government services, as well as the future of the youth,” he said, insisting that steps be taken to fill at least one lakh posts under the Group-IV services.

Mr. Dhinakaran recalled that in 2022, the TNPSC had notified 10,000 vacancies, for which recruitment was undertaken.

According to Tuesday’s notification, exams would be held on June 9 this year to fill 32 categories of posts in Group-IV Services.

