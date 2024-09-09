GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNPGCL proposes to levy additional surcharge of ₹1.06 per unit on open-access consumers

It says due to open-access, it has a stranded capacity of 290.17 MW and incurrs a fixed charge of ₹182.59 crore on this

Published - September 09, 2024 07:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sanjay Vijayakumar
Sanjay Vijayakumar

The Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) has proposed the levying of an additional surcharge of ₹1.06 per unit, payable by all open-access consumers, who purchase power from third-party sales and power exchanges. The proposal is to levy the surcharge from October 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

The open access concept allows consumers such as industrial users and commercial buildings to buy cheaper power directly from private generators. The move aimed to increase competitiveness and efficiency in the power sector, and the loss of revenue suffered by the TNPGCL was compensated by a cross-subsidy surcharge and an additional surcharge.

In its petition to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), the TNPGCL said it had a total contracted capacity of 23,629.93 MW from both conventional and non-conventional sources. So far in 2024-25, the maximum power demand met was 20,830 MW on May 2 and a maximum daily consumption of 454.320 million units was met on April 30, it said.

The TNPGCL said due to open access, it had a stranded capacity of 290.17 MW and incurred a fixed charge of ₹182.59 crore on this and sought for the levy of an additional surcharge. The TNERC has directed the TNPGCL to webhost the petition for comments and has posted it for further hearing on October 1.

Earlier, the TNERC had approved the levy of an additional surcharge of ₹0.29 per unit from April 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024, against the TNPGCL’s proposal for an additional surcharge of ₹0.34 per unit.

