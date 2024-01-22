TNPCB urges producers and recyclers of e-waste to register on EPR portal

January 22, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has directed all manufacturers, producers, refurbishers, and recyclers of electronic waste to register on the Extended Producers Responsibilty portal, developed by the Central Pollution Control Board, as prescribed by the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022.

As per a release from TNPCB, the companies are prohibited from conducting business with unregistered entities and from conducting any business without registering.

“Unregistered producers, manufacturers, refurbishers, recyclers, and any other organization that encourages or facilitates the breach of these regulations shall be subject to environmental compensation under Rule 22(3) of the EWM Rules,” it warned.

Further, TNPCB also requested the public to notify the Board if they witness any unofficial e-waste activities in their neighbourhood.