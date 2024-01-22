GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNPCB urges producers and recyclers of e-waste to register on EPR portal

January 22, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has directed all manufacturers, producers, refurbishers, and recyclers of electronic waste to register on the Extended Producers Responsibilty portal, developed by the Central Pollution Control Board, as prescribed by the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022.

As per a release from TNPCB, the companies are prohibited from conducting business with unregistered entities and from conducting any business without registering.

“Unregistered producers, manufacturers, refurbishers, recyclers, and any other organization that encourages or facilitates the breach of these regulations shall be subject to environmental compensation under Rule 22(3) of the EWM Rules,” it warned.

Further, TNPCB also requested the public to notify the Board if they witness any unofficial e-waste activities in their neighbourhood.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.