TNPCB urges plastic producers and recyclers to register on EPR portal by May 31

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has urged plastic producers and recyclers to register and file their annual reports on the Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) portal by May 31.

In order to streamline the implementation of EPR, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India in 2022 notified ‘Guidelines on Extended Producer Responsibility for Plastic Packaging’, according to which Producers, Importers and Brand Owners (PIBOs) and Plastic Waste Processors (PWP) shall have to register through the online centralised portal developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (https://eprplastic.cpcb.gov.in/#/plastic/home).

PWPs refers to recyclers and entities engaged in using plastic waste for energy (waste to energy), converting it to oil, industrial composting, cement co-processing.

Directing PIBOs and PWPs to register on or before May 31, the TNPCB said failure to do so will result in action under section 15 of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.