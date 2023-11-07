ADVERTISEMENT

TNPCB urges people to burst green crackers, avoid crackers causing loud noise

November 07, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has advised the public to avoid bursting firecrackers that cause loud noise. 

In an attempt to curb pollution and prevent accidents on Deepavali, the TNPCB has asked people to use green crackers and celebrate the festival in community areas with permission from the district administration. 

The Board urged residents to avoid bursting joined (series) firecrackers or sara vedi and stay away from hospitals, schools, courts, places of worship, huts and areas prone to fires. Noting that bursting crackers had become a customary act of celebration, the TNPCB said it could also cause deleterious effects on public health and the environment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US