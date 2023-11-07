TNPCB urges people to burst green crackers, avoid crackers causing loud noise

November 07, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has advised the public to avoid bursting firecrackers that cause loud noise.

In an attempt to curb pollution and prevent accidents on Deepavali, the TNPCB has asked people to use green crackers and celebrate the festival in community areas with permission from the district administration.

The Board urged residents to avoid bursting joined (series) firecrackers or sara vedi and stay away from hospitals, schools, courts, places of worship, huts and areas prone to fires. Noting that bursting crackers had become a customary act of celebration, the TNPCB said it could also cause deleterious effects on public health and the environment.