HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNPCB to hold public hearings on draft coastal zone management plans 

Hearing to be held at Kovalam on August 18 pertaining to Chengalpattu district; land use maps for 12 districts available on the website and suggestions invited from the public till August 4

July 18, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) will hold a public hearing on the draft coastal zone management plan (CZMP) for Chengalpattu district on August 18. The hearing is to take place on Kovalam beach. 

The Department of Environment and Climate Change recently released the draft CZMP and land use maps for 12 coastal districts of Tamil Nadu in English and Tamil on its website (http://www.environment.tn.gov.in). The department has invited suggestions on the maps prepared by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), Chennai, till August 4.

The maps for two coastal districts of Chennai and Tiruvallur are yet to be released owing to a pending case in the National Green Tribunal, which directed the government to redo the “faulty” map along Ennore. 

“The CZMP in 1:25000 scale for 12 coastal districts of Tamil Nadu has been prepared as per the existing procedures and guidelines under CRZ Notification 2019 and the said draft plan has been prepared indicating zonations such as CRZ I (Ecological Sensitive Area), CRZ II (Developed Area), CRZ III (Rural areas etc.,), CRZ IV (Water Area), cadastral information and so on,” said the Department of Environment and Climate Change. 

R. Kannan, Member Secretary, TNPCB, said the board was helping the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA) with public hearings in all the 14 coastal districts. “For now, meetings have been scheduled in 12 districts for which the plans have been released,” he said. 

Related Topics

Chennai / environmental issues / pollution control

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.