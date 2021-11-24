TNPCB seeks information on units making single-use plastics

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has urged the public to provide information about illegal units that manufacture banned single-use plastics.

In an appeal here, board chairman A. Udhayan said the information can be shared with the respective jurisdictional District Environmental Engineers, whose contact details are displayed in the TNPCB website (https://tnpcb.go v.in/contact.php).

The board has made this appeal as it was finding it difficult to identify such units since many co-exist and operate illegally in small spaces within residential/commercial establishments.

Most of these units were without proper registration and functioned on a temporary basis.

The complainants had been requested to provide their names and mobile numbers so that additional details as requested might be sought from them.

Details of residents providing information shall not be shared and kept confidential, said an official release here.