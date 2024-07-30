ADVERTISEMENT

TNPCB pressuring companies for funding F4 racing event, claims Annamalai

Published - July 30, 2024 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Tuesday claimed that the State government has tasked the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to pressure companies in Chennai and western districts to contribute money for the upcoming Formula 4 (F4) racing event in Chennai.

In a post on X, Mr. Annamalai claimed, “TNPCB officials have rate cards ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹1,00,00,000 and the contributions are to be made to a company named ‘Racing Promotions Private Limited’. Any concern not paying, is certain to face visits by TNPCB officials and will face their music”. He urged the State government to disclose the statements of this company in the public domain.

In another post, he said one of the persons arrested in the seizure of 6.92 kg of methamphetamine at Kilambakkam bus terminus in Chennai was found to be Ibrahim, a DMK functionary from Ramanathapuram district. “The arrest of Jaffer Sadiq, a former DMK member, and Ibrahim raises several questions among the people of Tamil Nadu as to who is behind the drug cartel and why drug peddling has increased manifold level after DMK coming to power.”

The Chief Minister was answerable to the people of Tamil Nadu on the arrest of DMK functionaries in the drug peddling cases, he added.

