TNPCB pressuring companies for funding F4 racing event, claims Annamalai

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Tuesday claimed that the State government has tasked the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to pressure companies in Chennai and western districts to contribute money for the upcoming Formula 4 (F4) racing event in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, Mr. Annamalai claimed, “TNPCB officials have rate cards ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹1,00,00,000 and the contributions are to be made to a company named ‘Racing Promotions Private Limited’. Any concern not paying, is certain to face visits by TNPCB officials and will face their music”. He urged the State government to disclose the statements of this company in the public domain.

In another post, he said one of the persons arrested in the seizure of 6.92 kg of methamphetamine at Kilambakkam bus terminus in Chennai was found to be Ibrahim, a DMK functionary from Ramanathapuram district. “The arrest of Jaffer Sadiq, a former DMK member, and Ibrahim raises several questions among the people of Tamil Nadu as to who is behind the drug cartel and why drug peddling has increased manifold level after DMK coming to power.”

The Chief Minister was answerable to the people of Tamil Nadu on the arrest of DMK functionaries in the drug peddling cases, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.