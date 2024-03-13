TNPCB orders closure of tannery in Vaniyambadi for discharge of effluents into Palar

March 13, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The main tannery of Waseem Hasan Tanneries, which is one of the largest exporters of leather in Tirupattur, was told to shut down with immediate effect on Wednesday by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) for illegal discharge of effluents into Palar river.

Officials of TNPCB said the tannery, which is located in Vaniyambadi, has also been found to be operating without valid authorisation under the Hazardous Waste Management Rules and were flouting norms under Water Act and Air Act.

It was during surprise inspection by a team of TNPCB officials led by V. Gopalakrishnan, district environment officer, TNPCB (Tirupattur), the team found underground pipes from the plant to the river bed.

In fact, the tannery was one of the members with 1986-formed Vanitec Limited that has been authorised in collecting wastewater from 134 tanneries in Vaniyambadi-Ambur region and treating them through its Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) located in Valayampet, Vaniyambadi, for reuse. Also, the tannery has its own treatment plant inside the spacious premises.

However, the team found the treatment plant inside the tannery was defunct. Underground pipelines were laid towards the river rather than to the treatment plant. Based on the inspection, Mr. Gopalakrishnan ordered the closure of the tannery. Power supply to the tannery was also cut by Tangedco on orders by TNPCB.

The board warned that strict action will be taken against tanneries for flouting pollution control norms and illegal discharge of effluents into waterbodies. At present, more than 300 tanneries operate in Vaniyambadi-Ambur leather belt, TNPCB officials said.

