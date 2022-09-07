TNPCB notifies waste battery rules

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has directed agencies that recycle and refurbish batteries, including those dealing with lead acid batteries, to register with it through the centralised online portal. This follows the notification of The Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022 in August by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

The Board Chairman in a press release said that producers should register and get extended producer responsibility (EPR) certificate from the Central Pollution Control Board.