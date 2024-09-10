TNPCB launches Bag-Athon challenge to combat plastic waste

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, as part of its Meendum Manjappai campaign, is hosting a ‘Bag-Athon’ challenge aimed at creating innovative and cost-effective cloth bags to replace single-use plastic carry bags. The competition seeks durable, eco-friendly cloth bags that can support heavy loads and withstand repeated use, with a production cost of under ₹5.

The challenge invites start-ups and enterprises with scalable solutions to participate. Registration, which opened on August 16, 2023, has been extended to September 18, 2024. Interested participants can register via the Google form link at https://forms.gle/F1twzrunR9on9f288 or through the QR code.

