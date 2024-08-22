GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNPCB issues guidelines for Vinayagar Chathurthi, only eco-friendly idols allowed for immersion

Published - August 22, 2024 11:32 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

As the State prepares to celebrate Vinayagar Chathurthi, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has issued guidelines aimed at protecting water bodies from pollution. 

The TNPCB has said only idols crafted from natural, biodegradable, and eco-friendly materials will be permitted for immersion. Traditional clay and mud idols are acceptable, but those made from plaster of paris, plastic, or thermocol are banned. 

Further, for ornamentation, only dried flowers, straw, and natural tree resins should be used, in place of synthetic and non-biodegradable materials. The use of single-use plastics and thermocol for idol construction or decoration is strictly prohibited.  Eco-friendly alternatives such as straw must be employed to avoid contributing to water pollution, the TNPCB guidelines say.

Similarly, the application of toxic, non-biodegradable chemical dyes or oil paints on idols is not allowed. Citizens are encouraged to use eco-friendly, water-based, biodegradable, and non-toxic natural dyes.

All idol immersions should occur only in the designated areas specified by the District Administration, in accordance with guidelines set forth by the Central Pollution Control Board. For further details and specific guidelines, please visit the TNPCB website at http://www.tnpcb.gov.in.

