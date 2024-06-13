TNPCB imposes ₹2.6 lakh fine on tannery near Vaniyambadi for discharge of effluents into Palar river

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Thursday imposed a fine of ₹2.6 lakh on Waseem Hasan Tanneries, which is one of the largest exporters of leather in Tirupattur, for illegal discharge of effluents into Palar river.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of TNPCB said the main tannery unit of the company was shut down a few months ago after a team of officials from Vaniyambadi inspected the tannery unit. The team, which was then led by V. Gopalakrishnan, district environment officer, TNPCB (Tirupattur), found the tannery operating without valid authorisation under the Hazardous Waste Management Rules and was flouting norms under Water Act and Air Act. “The fine has been imposed for causing damage to the environment including the river. Regular checks are being done at leather units in the region,” Mr. Gopalakrishnan said.

TNPCB officials said the tannery was one of the members of Vanitec Limited that had been authorised in collecting wastewater from 134 tanneries in Vaniyambadi - Ambur region and treating them through its Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) located in Valayampet, Vaniyambadi, for reuse. Also, the tannery has its own treatment plant inside the spacious premises.

However, the team found the treatment plant inside the tannery was defunct. Underground pipelines were laid towards the river rather than to the treatment plant. Based on the inspection, Mr. Gopalakrishnan ordered the closure of the tannery. Power supply to the tannery was also cut by Tangedco based on orders by TNPCB. The board warned that strict action would be taken against tanneries for flouting pollution control norms and illegal discharge of effluents into waterbodies. At present, more than 300 tanneries operate in Vaniyambadi - Ambur leather belt, TNPCB officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.