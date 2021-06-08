TNPCB donates ₹20 cr. to CMPRF

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has donated ₹20 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Minister for Environment-Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan gave the amount to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat.

Employees of the State Transport Department donated over ₹14.46 crore. They had earlier announced that they would contribute their one day’s salary to the relief fund. Transport Minister S.R. Rajakannappan presented the cheque to Mr. Stalin.

The Southern Railway Mazdoor Union contributed ₹1.70 crore to CMPRF. On behalf of about 80,000 employees of the Southern Railway, SRMU general secretary N. Kanniah, accompanied by Hind Mazdoor Sabha president C.A. Rajasridhar presented the cheque to the Chief Minister. The money was raised from the union members to aid the State government’s fight against COVID-19, Dr. Kanniah said.

Rajya Sabha MP M. Shanmugam, representing the Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), presented a cheque of ₹1.60 crore.

Hindustan Group of Institutions chancellor Elizabeth Verghese donated ₹50 lakh. A similar amount was also given by the Gurunanak Educational Society.

An amount of ₹25 lakh was donated by Aravind Laboratories and ₹20 lakh by the Tamil Nadu Retired College Teachers’ Association.