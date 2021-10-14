TNPCB appeals to public not to use plastics

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has reiterated its appeal to the public not to use plastics in view of festival occasion.

During the festive season of Ayudha Pooja and Deepavali, people purchase clothes, sweets, vegetables, fruits, flowers, puffed rice (pori) and other pooja items from street vendors, stores, vegetable and fruits markets, shops, supermarkets and shopping malls, which are mostly packaged using polythene.

In a press release, Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary, who also holds full additional charge of the post of Chairperson, TNPCB, said, “Be aware that there is a huge threat of plastic pollution around us that is choking our planet earth, causing devastating impact on our ecosystem including marine life and adverse effects on health including our children.”

She appealed to people to discourage use of single use plastic items such as plastic carry bags irrespective of size and thickness, non-woven carry bags, plastic coated paper plates and cups, plastic tumblers, thermocol cups, plastic tea cups, plastic sheet cling film used for wrapping food, water packets/pouches, plastic straw, plastic flags. Instead she encouraged people to bring eco-friendly bags for shopping.

The Greater Chennai Corporation, the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forest, Government of Tamil Nadu and TNPCB are taking serious efforts to curb the problem. The government is strictly enforcing measures on the ban of single use plastic items in the State of Tamil Nadu, she added.