TNOU to conduct job fair

TNOU to hold the event in association with Asgardia Foundation

The Tamil Nadu Open University will conduct a job fair on Saturday in association with Asgardia Foundation for its students on its campus in Saidapet.

In the past three years, it had conducted such fairs in its regional centres that benefited 5,000 students, according to Registrar K. Ratnakumar. Over 100 companies are expected to participate in the fair, which is open to current students, graduates of the university and persons with disability of the institution. The job orders is expected to be distributed by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumar. Participants may download the applications for the fair from www.tnou.ac.in. For more details contact 9791234586 or 8667511342.