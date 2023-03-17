ADVERTISEMENT

TNOU Special education B.Ed. counselling begins 

March 17, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Friday, counselling was held for teacher-aspirants of mental retardation courses and it will end on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Open University has published the cut-off mark for Special Education B. Ed candidates.

Candidates may visit the TNOU website for details.

On Friday, counselling began for teacher-aspirants of “mental retardation” courses and it will end on Saturday. For B.Ed courses for the visually challenged, counselling was held on Wednesday and for teacher-aspirants of hearing-impaired courses, it was held on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further information is available on the University website www.tnou.ac.in.

Ends

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US