TNOU Special education B.Ed. counselling begins 

On Friday, counselling was held for teacher-aspirants of mental retardation courses and it will end on Saturday

March 17, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Open University has published the cut-off mark for Special Education B. Ed candidates.

Candidates may visit the TNOU website for details.

On Friday, counselling began for teacher-aspirants of “mental retardation” courses and it will end on Saturday. For B.Ed courses for the visually challenged, counselling was held on Wednesday and for teacher-aspirants of hearing-impaired courses, it was held on Wednesday and Thursday.

Further information is available on the University website www.tnou.ac.in.

