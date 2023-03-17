TNOU Special education B.Ed. counselling begins 

The Tamil Nadu Open University has published the cut-off mark for Special Education B. Ed candidates.
Candidates may visit the TNOU website for details.
On Friday, counselling began for teacher-aspirants of “mental retardation” courses and it will end on Saturday. For B.Ed courses for the visually challenged, counselling was held on Wednesday and for teacher-aspirants of hearing-impaired courses, it was held on Wednesday and Thursday.
Further information is available on the University website www.tnou.ac.in.
