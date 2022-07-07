TNOU opens portal for exam fee payment

Special Correspondent July 07, 2022 23:53 IST

Students admitted since 2003 but have arrears can apply for the term-end examinations for July 2022

The Tamil Nadu Open University is offering students admitted since 2003 but have arrears a one-time opportunity to complete their course by taking up the examinations. The university has opened its website for candidates to apply for the term-end examinations for July 2022. Applicants may register at https://tnouportal.in/exam.aspx till July 20. Candidates who have not yet paid their tuition fee for the second and third year semesters have been advised to pay the tuition fee immediately. Otherwise, their results will be withheld. All fees must be paid online only. The university has provided detailed instructions as to the fees and redress of grievances that candidates may have on its website, according to the university’s Controller of Examination.



