TNOU opens admission for B Ed Special Education

January 04, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Open University has released the online application form and prospectus for B.Ed special education degree programme for 2024. The last date to apply is Jan 20. Aspirants may download the applications from https://tnou.ac.in/prospectus-bed.php.  

For further details contact 044-24306617. The University began offering the programme in 2008 and is one of the two universities in south India offering course through distance learning mode. The programme, approved by the University Grants Commission and the Rehabilitation Council of India, is equivalent to B.Ed (General) degree, according to a G.O. by the State government.

TNOU conducts the programme through government and RCI approved learner support centres across the State.

